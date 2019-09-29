× Hot start to the week; many records could fall

Have now closed in on 3 straight weeks with above average temperatures in Indianapolis. For the month, we’ve seen 23 days above normal. However, 21 of those have been consecutive and that includes today.

A warm front slowly moving through left a large temperature split across the state. Highs ranged anywhere from 90° in Bloomington to only 77° in Muncie. If you live in our northern counties and are feeling left out, don’t worry, you’ll be feeling more like summer very soon.

We’ve had on and off spotty showers throughout the day. Most of the rain has been concentrated north of I-70. While we are grateful for anything we can get, most of the state is still in dire need of more rainfall. Abnormally and Moderately Dry conditions plague the state, and county wide burn bans will likely spread over the course of the next few days.

We have a big swing in the weather pattern this week. It all starts with the heat. Most of us were very warm today but we’ll ALL be feeling it by Monday. SEVERAL records may fall over the coming days, starting with Monday morning’s low temperature. The warmest LOW temperature on record for September 30th is only 69°, set back in 1884. We are forecasting a tie with this record, however, a 1° difference means we could take the lead.

We will have shots at several more morning temperatures to exceed the current record warm minimum. However, the big focus these next few days will be with the afternoon highs. As warm air surges into the state, highs in the low 90’s the next several days are likely. That would beat the current record high of 89° Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures this high are nearly 20° warmer than they should be for this time of year.

As the hot dome gripping the region finally relinquishes its hold, a sharp cool down will move in by the end of the week. A front near the state late Wednesday night into Thursday, brings scattered showers and storms with it. While we could use the rain, this system isn’t looking to be a prolific rainmaker for most of us, by any means. However, we will continue to monitor trends and bring you updates as we get them.