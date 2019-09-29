× IMPD and Ten Point team up to patrol downtown Indy

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Six people were shot last Saturday night in downtown Indianapolis outside the Steak N’ Shake at Illinois and Maryland streets.

The Indy Ten-Point Coalition teamed up with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) in an effort to keep Indy safe.

“We just want to be more present and have people out here just to prevent anything from happening,” said, IMPD Downtown District, Sgt. Steve Duell.

But they can’t do it alone. That’s why they called the Ten Point Coalition.

“People are kind of fed up with the violence downtown. This is the second mass shootings this year so we’re seeing a trend that is certainly concerning to all of us in the city,” said Indy Ten Point Coalition, Rev. Charles Harrison.

Many in the city of Indianapolis are speaking out after the tragic events that echoed through the streets of downtown last Saturday. Six people were shot in a matter of seconds. Many of the victims were innocent bystanders.

Police say they usually have a problem with kids but this was a random and isolated incident.

“Random for downtown,” said Duell.

Some of the members of Indy Ten Point are everyday people hoping to create change, mostly to let people know that recent violence does not reflect the city of Indianapolis.

“For the larger community, my message is that we cannot let isolated incidents shape this city. Downtown Indianapolis is one of the best downtowns in America. By and far is one of the best,” said Harrison.

Which is why they are on the streets in an effort to stop the violence. Police say help is always needed.

“All the extra help is a great plus. Our district on the weekends, we normally bring extra people already,” said Sgt. Duell.

With officers on bikes, motorcycles, in squad cars and on foot.

“If there is any concern then certainly we will involve IMPD if we feel like we can’t handle it,” said Harrison.

The Indy Ten Point Coalition sat on all four corners of Illinois and Maryland Streets, like an eye in the sky while assuring people of their safety.

“This is not the image that we want for our city,” Harrison said.

Police say there is an ongoing search for the unidentified suspect in last weekend’s shooting.

“I’m hoping that somebody knows who this person is and will just call us and report it,” said Sgt. Duell.

If you have any information that could help police, please call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).