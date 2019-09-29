IN Focus: Panelists discuss impeachment, this week’s top stories

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - What are voters saying about the looming impeachment proceedings in the nation's capital? And how might it impact the 2020 election?

In the video above, IN Focus panelists Robin Winston, Tony Samuel, Elise Shrock and Mike Murphy discuss this week's top stories, including the impeachment inquiry, the 2020 election and the latest news from Indianapolis, where mayoral candidate Jim Merritt is stepping up his criticism of Mayor Joe Hogsett on the issue of crime after a violent weekend.

Join us again next week- our program airs every Sunday morning at 7:30 on CBS4 and again at 9:30 on FOX59.

