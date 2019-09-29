× Morgantown man found to have $113,000 worth of stolen items on property

MORGANTOWN, Ind. — A Franklin Police Department search for a trailer stolen from a Walmart parking lot ended up taking detectives to Morgantown where they discovered not only the location of the stolen trailer, but found more than $100,000 in stolen items on the property.

Michael Rigdon, 45, was arrested and charged with five Level 6 felonies for theft along with two misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.

Franklin police used store surveillance footage, witness statements, transaction information and cell phone data to piece together a suspect after a large black Vera Bradley event trailer was stolen from the Franklin Walmart after being left parked near the Lawn and Garden section on Sept. 1 and stolen a day later.

After identifying Rigdon as the suspect, police obtained a search warrant and arrived in the 7100 block of W. County Road 50 S. in Morgantown where Rigdon lived on a 16-acre piece of property.

While executing the search warrant, police discovered two Exmark zero turn lawnmowers which were both reported stolen to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Other stolen items found included a Massey Ferguson red front loader and a John Deer Gator, both reported stolen out of Hancock County, along with the Vera Bradley event trailer.

A small bag of marijuana with a glass smoking device was also located within the home during the search.

Police estimate the total cost of all the stolen and recovered items – including the Vera Bradley event trailer – to be worth approximately $113,000.