Police identify suspect sought for three armed robberies in last six days

LEBANON, Ind. — The Lebanon Police Department, Greencastle Police Department and the Owen County Sheriff’s Department have identified a suspect wanted for three armed robberies within the last six days.

Devin Ewoldt, 33, is being sought by police in connection to armed robberies which occurred at the Dollar General in Gosport on Sept. 23, a Pizza King in Greencastle on Sept. 28 and another Dollar General in Lebanon on Sept. 28.

Police say security footage of Ewoldt was captured at each of the businesses linking him to the crimes.

Police credit the public for helping to quickly identify Ewoldt.

Ewoldt is also wanted on unrelated warrants out of Boone and Montgomery counties.

Ewoldt was last seen driving a White 2004 Nissan Xterra with temporary license plate K709963. His last known address was in Crawfordsville.

Police say Ewoldt was armed with a handgun during each of these incidents and is believed to be armed and dangerous.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Ewoldt, call 911. Do not attempt to apprehend or approach him, police warn.

Detectives with the Lebanon Police Department can be reached at 765-482-8836 or 765-482-1412, option 8. Detectives with the Greencastle Police Department can be reached at 765-653-3155. Detectives with the Owen County Sheriff’s Office can be reached at 812-829-4874, extension 1.