Showers around on Sunday; record heat to end September

Light to moderate rainfall is moving into the state this Sunday morning. The showers will become a bit more scattered in nature as it continues to track north-northeast. Most of the activity will occur over the northern and western parts of central Indiana today. However, a couple spotty showers will be possible near downtown Indianapolis.

Indianapolis really needs the rain! After only getting trace amounts of rain on Saturday, the running total for the month is still at 0.40”. We are now more than 2.50” below average to date. Today will mark our last chance to see additional rainfall for the month! Higher pressure will build back into Indiana early in the week and it will result in dry conditions the final day of September. It could end up being the third driest September on record in Indianapolis IF we do not receive more than 0.08” of rain today.

If you’re heading to Lucas Oil Stadium today watch the Colts take on the Raiders, there may be a few showers around. Otherwise, skies will stay mostly cloudy for tailgating and kick-off. Temperatures should rise back into the mid to upper 80s this afternoon with a forecast high of 86° in Indy.

Record-breaking heat is likely over the Indianapolis area early in the work week. Strong southerly wind flow from and upper level ridge setting up over the eastern half of the US will help drive temperatures up into the lower 90s! The record highs for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday are all 89°. There is going to be a shift in the weather pattern late in the week. A cold front will pass over the state on Thursday, which will bring central Indiana a chance for rain and a more seasonal feel this weekend!