Westfield, Noblesville water main break fixed

UPDATE:

Hamilton County Emergency Management says “Per Citizens Emergency Dispatch, the water main break has been isolated and valves shut off to isolate the leak. All customers should have water. Citizens did not issue a boil water advisory.”

ORIGINAL STORY:

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — The cities of Westfield and Noblesville are asking some residents to refrain from running water until a major water main break is fixed.

The city of Noblesville says the request only applies to residents in the affected area, shown below:

Authorities say the break has caused low water pressure, and some area may not be getting any water at all.

Citizens Energy is working to resolve the issue, city officials say.