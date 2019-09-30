× 1 dead in shooting at northeast side apartment complex

INDIANAPOLIS — One man is dead after a shooting late Sunday in the 7200 block of Kensington Dr. on the city’s near northeast side.

Around 11:30 p.m., IMPD officers were dispatched to Kingston Square Apartments on reports of shots fired. When they arrived they found an adult male deceased. At this time investigators are unsure of the victim’s age and other related details.

No suspect information was given by police, who believe the shooting to be an isolated incident.

If anyone has any information they are urged to call Crime Stoppers.