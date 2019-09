× Body found in Shelbyville apartment building

SHELBYVILLE, Ind.– A death investigation is underway after a body was found in an apartment building in Shelbyville.

Police say the body was found Monday at 14 East Broadway.

The cause of death wasn’t able to be determined due to the “state of decomposition,” so police are awaiting the results of an autopsy. The deceased hasn’t been identified.

Anyone with information can call Shelbyville police at 317-392-5118.