FAA to test whether airplane seats are too tight for safe evacuations

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is taking a look at seats on passenger jets.

Investigators will test the seats to make sure they comply with evacuation requirements.

Under current rules, airlines must be able to evacuate passengers within 90 seconds, but the FAA is concerned that with seats getting smaller, many airlines may be missing that 90-second standard.

Testing will take place next month.