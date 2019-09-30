Family reacts after 2 people murdered in a pair of overnight shootings in Indy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) detectives are searching for a pair of killers after two people are shot to death in less than 10 minutes Sunday night in Indianapolis.

The shootings took place on different sides of town but just minutes apart.

In the first shooting, a series of gunshots just before 11:30 at night left a man dead at an apartment complex on Kensington Drive near 34th and Shadeland.

Police haven’t told the victim’s mother what led up to the violence.

“We really haven’t found out exactly what went on,” said Kelly Toliver.

Whatever the cause, Toliver says her 26-year-old son Brandon Woodfork leaves behind a 3-year-old daughter.

“I don’t care if Brandon did something to offend them a gun was not the way because you’ve taken my son away from me. This is my baby boy and I can’t get him back,” said Toliver.

Just minutes later, police were called to the 3400 block of Van Buren Street and found a woman shot. That victim later died from her injuries. Police say the two shootings are not otherwise connected.

“I think the only coincidence with these two crimes is the timing of them,” said IMPD officer Michael Hewitt.

Still, the overnight violence seemed like déjà vu to Toliver, who says her older son was murdered six years ago.

“There’s not a day that goes by I don’t feel the hurt,” said Toliver. “I never dreamed I would bury my children. I thought my children would bury me. I thought I would grow old and my kids someday would bury me.”

The violence also isn’t unique to Toliver’s family. In early April 19-year-old Ezekiel Summers was shot to death on the sidewalk in the same apartment complex where Woodfork died.

In late June, 24-year-old Alvin Butler was shot and killed just a few steps away on 35th Street.

All three deaths remain unsolved and Toliver has a message for the killers in each case.

“I just want these young men to realize you’re taking away fathers, brothers, uncles and cousins,” said Toliver. “I want them to think before they pick up a gun, because once you pick up a gun you don’t control what that bullet does and you can’t take it back. I mean you’re destroying people and you need to think about the consequences that come behind it.”

So far no arrests have been made in either of the overnight homicides. Anyone with information on either case is still asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).