× Here comes the heat! New records set over the next 3 days…

After spotty showers and storms on Sunday, dry weather has returned for the beginning of the workweek! Some patchy fog this morning will give way to lots of sunshine through the afternoon and early evening. On breezy southwest winds (7-14 mph), temperatures will surge into the lower 90’s, setting records in several locations across the state. For Indianapolis, the record high today is 89°, set back in 1971. That record will likely fall this afternoon with more record heat in the days ahead.

The month of September will end tonight with additional records being set! For the city of Indianapolis, this September will go down as the 3rd driest on record with a rainfall total of .47″. It will also end as the warmest September ever on record with an average temperature nearing 74°!

Tuesday will bring a new month and more heat! New records set for tomorrow and Wednesday look likely, as 90° heat rolls on!

Thursday will bring a shift in the weather pattern, as a taste of autumn rolls in on a stronger cold front! Some rain chances will be possible early on Thursday morning but a storm threat appears low at this time.