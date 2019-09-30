× Indy Justice Season 1, Episode 2: Who killed Angie Barlow?

Season 1 of the Indy Justice podcast from FOX59 explores the disappearance and death of Angie Barlow, and the deaths of several other women connected to her.

Episode 2 is called, “Who Killed Angie Barlow?” On June 20, 2017, human remains were found at a vacant home on East 43rd Street in Indianapolis. The next day, the coroner confirmed they belonged to Angie Barlow. Who wanted her dead?

