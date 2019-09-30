× Kokomo police investigate deadly weekend crash

KOKOMO, Ind. — The Kokomo Police Department (KPD) are investigating a fatal crash that occurred Saturday.

KPD responded to a personal injury call on Saturday, September 28 around 2 p.m.

Officers were dispatched to State Road 26 and the northbound ramp of US 31 where a

According to police, the investigation revealed a north bound pickup truck disregarded a stop sign at the US 31 off ramp.

Police said the driver of the pickup truck, Larry Farris, 78, of Sharpsville, attempted to turn west onto St. Rd. 26 when he struck an east bound Pontiac minivan driven by David Garcia–Mendoza, 45, of Lafayette.

Garcia-Mendoza was transported to Howard Regional Health Hospital in Kokomo with head and face injuries.

The wife of the driver of the minivan was identified as Rachel Garcia, 44, of Lafayette. She was extracted from the vehicle by the Kokomo Fire Department, and was taken to St. Vincent hospital in Indianapolis by helicopter with injuries to the leg and chest.

There were three other passengers in the minivan and they were transported to Howard Regional Health Hospital for minor injuries.

Farris was also taken to Howard Regional Health Hospital with chest injuries. He was later flown to Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis where he died from his injuries.

KPD said this case remains active and is under investigation.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS (8477).