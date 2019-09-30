More heat records to fall followed by a true taste of fall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The heat is on in central Indiana and it isn't going anywhere in the near future. Instead of opening October with nice fall temperatures, we are going to open the month with it feeling more like July and August.

We can thank the heat due to an upper-level hot dome that is taking up residence over the Mississippi/Ohio River valleys. It will send temperatures in to the 90°s from central Indiana to northern Louisiana.

Temperatures will top out in the lower 90°s around central Indiana Tuesday afternoon. I would not be surprised if a few locales reach 93°.

While it will feel a little uncomfortable Tuesday, luckily humidity levels will not be July/August-like. Meaning, dew point temperatures will be in the middle/upper 60°s as compared to lower 70°s. This will send the heat index from 92° to 96° Tuesday afternoon.

A NEW TEMPERATURE RECORD

Indianapolis reached 92° Monday. That easily surpasses the previous record for September 30, 89° set in 1971.

We are going to be chasing, or better put, smashing at least two, possibly three, additional record temperatures through Wednesday.

The record high for October 1 is a long standing record. It was set in 1897! The record is 89°. As you read above, I'm forecasting 92°.

The record high for October 2 is 89°, set in 1953. This one could be a little closer, but at this time I think we should be able to surpass it. This potential record breaker will be highly dependent on clouds drifting south/southeast from rain in northern Indiana and northern Illinois.

A third record that could be easily poached is the average temperature for September 30 through October 2.

If our forecast verifies, the average temperature for the three days will be 80.7°. The normal average temperature for the same dates is 61.2°. The record high average temperature is an oldie from 1884 at 76.5°. So, if our forecast verifies, we should shatter that record!

SIGNS OF FALL COMING

Long range computer models suggest we get back to normal temperatures by the end of the week and in to the weekend. It will be a big shock to the system as temperatures will drop 45° from the high temperature Tuesday to the low temperature Saturday morning. With luck, this will be the last of needing to use the air conditioner for several months.