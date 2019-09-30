Netflix officially announces ‘Stranger Things 4’

**SPOILER WARNING** This post contains spoilers for Stranger Things 3 .

Stranger Things is coming back for another season!

Netflix made the announcement Monday, releasing a teaser for the show’s fourth season. The brief video announcement doesn’t say a lot about the next season with one exception: the show will move beyond Hawkins, Indiana.

Those who watched last season will remember that the Byers family left Hawkins for a new town. A post-credits sequence also took place in Russia.

The teaser carries the ominous tagline, “We’re not in Hawkins anymore.”

The series, created by Ross and Matt Duffer, is one of Netflix’s most popular shows. According to Entertainment Weekly, the brothers also inked a multiyear TV and film deal with the streaming service.

“The Duffer Brothers have captivated viewers around the world with Stranger Things and we’re thrilled to expand our relationship with them to bring their vivid imaginations to other film and series projects our members will love,” Ted Sarandos, chief content officer for Netflix told EW. “We can’t wait to see what The Duffer Brothers have in store when they step outside the world of The Upside Down.”

The Duffer Brothers said they were “thrilled” to continue their relationship with Netflix, adding that the company “took a huge chance” on them and their show.

“From our first pitch meeting to the release of Stranger Things 3, the entire team at Netflix has been nothing short of sensational, providing us with the kind of support, guidance, and creative freedom we always dreamed about,” the brothers said.

“We can’t wait to tell many more stories together — beginning, of course, with a return trip to Hawkins!”