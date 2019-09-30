× Pacers Bike Share on display; micro mobility conference comes to Indy

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Hundreds of people are downtown in Indianapolis to check out the Pacers Bikeshare and Cultural Trail.

It’s for the ‘How We Move – Micromobility, Macro Impact’ conference at the Hyatt Regency hosted by the North American Bikeshare Association. The conference is three days of panels and workshops.

They say Indianapolis is a good example how a city can be developed putting pedestrians and bicyclists at the forefront.

“There will be about 300 people from all over the world coming to Indy to talk about bike share, best practices of the industry, the shared micro-mobility industry and how we can get people around using their human power, seeing what’s next and latest and greatest in bike share from across the world,” Executive Director of the Indianapolis Cultural Trail and NABSA board member Karen Haley said.

The group will tour the Pacers Bikeshare headquarters and Cultural Trail Monday afternoon.

“The cultural trail really is an asset world wide that people from all over have come to study in Indianapolis so hosting this conference here is a great way to expose that – of Indianapolis being a leader and a thought leader for how an urban city, a true city can be developed with putting the pedestrians and bicyclists with bike share right at the fore front,” Haley said.

The conference begin Monday at 12 p.m. and goes through October 2 at 5 p.m.