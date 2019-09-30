The fall weekend road trip season is upon us. Brittany Smith is the Midwest Regional Director for Community and Marketing for Yelp. Today she shares more about Covington, Kentucky.
Take a road trip this fall to Covington, KY
-
Fall RV camping trips
-
‘We are so blessed’: Teacher carries 10-year-old girl so she doesn’t have to miss out on field trip
-
On the Road: Fall entertaining ideas from IKEA
-
On the Road: Getting your plants ready for fall
-
Plan your next summer road trip
-
-
Hit the road this summer with your pet
-
Police: Driver exceeded 120 mph while trying to get away in Delaware County
-
Best Cars for Road Trips
-
As Indiana experiences historic heat, record snowstorm threatens Montana
-
1 dead, 7 injured in bus crash involving country singer Josh Turner’s crew
-
-
The surprising careers of two Colts Cheerleaders
-
Police investigating bicyclist hit-and-run in Madison County
-
Apple watch calls 911 for biker after crash that left him unconscious