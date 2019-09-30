The Rock announces his return to WWE for Friday Night Smackdown

Can you smell what The Rock is cooking?

In a tweet Monday, entertainer Dwayne Johnson, known in the ring as “The Rock,” announced his return to the WWE universe.

Johnson said he will be back this Friday for the debut of Friday Night Smackdown on FOX.

FINALLY…I come back home to my @WWE universe.

This FRIDAY NIGHT, I’ll return for our debut of SMACKDOWN!

LIVE on @FOXTV.

There’s no greater title than #thepeopleschamp.

And there’s no place like home.

Tequila on me after the show 😈🥃#IfYaSmell🎤 #Smackdown#RocksShow #FOX pic.twitter.com/V5i4cxqIqH — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) September 30, 2019

Johnson rose to fame through wrestling in the mid 1990s and became one of the World Wrestling Federation/Entertainment’s most popular wrestlers. He stepped away from the ring in 2004 to focus on his movie career but has made sporadic appearances with the WWE since 2011.