× UPDATE: Woman dies from gunshot wounds in southeast side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Metro police are investigating a shooting incident that left a female victim dead early Monday.

It happened in the 3400 block of Van Buren St., where police were called on a report of shots fired. They arrived and found an adult female with gunshot wounds. The unidentified victim was transported to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition where she later died.

At this time, police do not have suspect information but believe the shooting to be an isolated incident. Homicide detectives are talking with witnesses, trying to piece together what happened.

If you know anything about either shooting you are urged to call Crime Stoppers.