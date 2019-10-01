× 3 of the country’s most miserable cities are located in Indiana

Indiana has three of the most miserable cities in the country–including one that “tops” the list.

According to Business Insider, the regrettable distinction of “most miserable city” belongs to Gary, Indiana, located in Lake County. The business website used census data to identify the most miserable cities in the country. It took into account population change, the number of people working, healthcare, commute time and the number of people living in poverty, among other factors.

Here’s what Business Insider wrote about the city:

Gary has 75,000 residents but lost 6% from 2010 to 2018. Just over half of the population works, and 36% live in poverty. The most miserable city in the US was once a manufacturing mecca, but those days are over.

Gary wasn’t the only Indiana city to make the top 50. Anderson in Madison County ranked 35th while Hammond in Lake County ranked 23rd.

Here’s what the website wrote about Anderson:

Things deteriorated for the once thriving GM city, which had 24 factories, when the carmaker closed factories and 23,000 people lost their jobs. It’s also been a city that has been dealing with blight. In 2015, the city was given $2.8 million to tear down 100 abandoned homes, and there were hundreds more that could have qualified.

Here’s what it had to say about Hammond:

A 2014 study found the city was one of the most industrial in the state and as a result had problems with air and water pollution. Lead contamination has been a particular concern for residents.

Here are the 10 most miserable cities as identified by Business Insider: