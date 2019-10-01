× Columbus woman spills drugs in patrol car after being arrested at Walmart

COLUMBUS, Ind. — A Columbus woman is facing multiple charges after she spilled drugs all over a patrol car following her arrest at a Walmart, according to the Columbus Police Department.

Around 2:50 a.m. Tuesday, police were called to the Walmart at 735 Whitfield Drive in response to a woman acting suspiciously inside the store.

Officers made contact with the woman, who was later identified as 20-year-old Alexis R. Daniels, of Columbus, and confirmed that she had previously trespassed at the property before.

Police say Daniels was arrested and patted down before being placed in a patrol car and taken to the Bartholomew County Jail.

Upon arrival at the jail, officers say they noticed a white substance on Daniels’ hands and the floorboard beneath her seat.

The white substance was later tested and found to be a mixture of heroin and fentanyl, according to CPD.

The patrol car was quarantined, and the interior was later cleaned by members of the Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team and Indiana State Police Clandestine Lab Team.

Daniels faces preliminarily charges of trespassing, obstruction of justice and possession of a narcotic drug.