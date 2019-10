× Crash closes all EB lanes on I-70 at MM 92.5 near Post Road

A crash involving a semi trailer has caused all eastbound lanes to close on I-70 at mile marker 92.5 near Post Road, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.

INDOT says the area is between Mitthoeffer Road and German Church Road, about two miles west of Cumberland.

The lane closure is estimated to last until roughly 8 p.m.