Full Steam Ahead Podcast Episode 24 – Austin Parkinson

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Former Purdue Basketball player Austin Parkinson knew he wanted to be a coach from a young age.

It appears to be a great career choice. Since playing for Purdue’s legendary coach Gene Keady, Parkinson has enjoyed a very successful coaching career in his own right since taking over the IUPUI Women’s basketball program in 2010. Parkinson took over a program that only won 3 games the previous season, and since then has had them consistently winning 20+ games and competing in the postseason. He has also been named conference Coach of the Year twice.

On the latest episode of Full Steam Ahead: A Podcast About Purdue, FOX59’s Adam Bartels talks with Parkinson about his coaching career at IUPUI, his playing career at Purdue, what he has learned from Coach Keady that prepared him for both his playing and coaching career. We also discuss faith, social media, thoughts on the current state of Purdue basketball, and more!

