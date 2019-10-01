New month and same record heat, changes arrive Thursday evening!

Posted 4:56 AM, October 1, 2019

Another record high day ahead, as 90° heat holds for the state of Indiana! Monday’s high reached 92° by 3:05 pm, expect the same today to open a new calendar month. Sunshine will be abundant and southwest winds will again turn breezy by the afternoon. The record high today is 89° setback in 1897 (122 years old), our forecast high today should reach 92°, welcome to October!!!

More heat on the way tomorrow too with another record high likely! Tomorrow should be the last 90° day of 2019! There is a cold front on the move across the northern plains, slowly moving east. This front should not arrive until Thursday afternoon. So temperatures will remain 15-20 degrees above average until then…

Cooler, more fall-like weather will be enjoyed over the weekend, as the 90’s for 2019 come to an end! Rain chances remain low through the next 7 days. For now, Thursday and early Sunday morning appear to have the greatest chances for downtown Indianapolis.

