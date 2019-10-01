× Police: Crash on Pendleton Pike in Lawrence causes ‘serious injury,’ lane closure

LAWRENCE, Ind. — A person has been seriously injured after a crash on Pendleton Pike in Lawrence, according to the Lawrence Police Department.

Around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, police say they responded to a crash at 9800 Pendleton Pike.

The crash involved two vehicles, and one person has been “seriously injured,” according to LPD.

Officials say the westbound lanes of Pendleton Pike are closed at Mitthoeffer Road, and the closure will last “several hours.”

Police suggest drivers use East 56th Street as alternative E/W route.

This is a developing story.