Police: Crash on Pendleton Pike in Lawrence causes ‘serious injury,’ lane closure

Posted 7:02 PM, October 1, 2019, by

File Image (Photo By Getty Images)

LAWRENCE, Ind. — A person has been seriously injured after a crash on Pendleton Pike in Lawrence, according to the Lawrence Police Department.

Around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, police say they responded to a crash at 9800 Pendleton Pike.

The crash involved two vehicles, and one person has been “seriously injured,” according to LPD.

Officials say the westbound lanes of Pendleton Pike are closed at Mitthoeffer Road, and the closure will last “several hours.”

Police suggest drivers use East 56th Street as alternative E/W route.

This is a developing story.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.