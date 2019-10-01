Police: Pursuit near Delphi results in arrest of Illinois man with stolen car from Indianapolis

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — Carroll County police have arrested a man after a multi-agency, high-speed pursuit ended just outside of Delphi on Tuesday afternoon.

Police believe an Illinois man, recently released from the Clark County Jail in southern Indiana, intentionally crashed the car he had allegedly stolen in Indianapolis.

Carroll County and Delphi authorities responded after a police pursuit involving Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Deputies was picked up on radio around 1:06 p.m.

According to police, Tippecanoe County deputies were pursuing the driver of a gray 2019 Dodge Challenger headed northbound on old State Road 25, near the Tippecanoe/Carroll county line.

Police said speeds along old State Road 25 were reported to reach 120 mph.

Carroll County Sheriff’s deputies and Delphi police picked up the pursuit as the driver entered Carroll County, heading toward the City of Delphi.

Police said the driver continued into the City of Delphi and drove through various city streets at a lower speed.

The driver eventually lead police back to old State Road 25, heading southbound, and was then approaching a bridge over Deer Creek.

Officers believe that the driver drove off-road into a deep ditch, after observing Stop Sticks laid out by Indiana State Police on the opposite side of the bridge.

The driver was identified as Eddie Chest Gordon, 27, of Harvey, Illinois, who voluntarily surrendered without incident, according to police.

The Dodge Challenger driven by Gordon had allegedly been stolen earlier from the lot of Avis car rental at the Indianapolis International Airport.

Carroll County Sheriff’s Detectives said Gordon had also posted bond and was released from the Clark County Jail earlier on Tuesday.

Carroll County police do not know why Gordon had been jailed, but believe this event may cause his bond to be revoked in Clark County.

Gordon was taken to the Carroll County Jail in Delphi and is being held on preliminary charges of resisting law enforcement, reckless driving, and theft.

Police said there were no reported injuries or property damage during the pursuit.