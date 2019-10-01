× Search underway for Marion County inmate who escaped from jail

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Authorities are looking for an inmate who escaped from jail early Tuesday morning.

According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, 38-year-old Brian Wampner escaped from Jail 2, a privately contracted jail operated by CoreCivic, by going through a window in the loading dock. He was on work detail at the time.

The sheriff’s office said warrant teams are actively looking for him. MCSO has also requested help from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and other law enforcement agencies in the search.

Wampner was arrested in March 2019 on charges of dealing methamphetamine, dealing cocaine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, possession of narcotics and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.

Investigators said Wampner was injured during the escape and was bleeding. Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call 911.