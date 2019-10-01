× SILVER ALERT: Authorities searching for missing man from northern Indiana

ADAMS COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police have issued a Statewide Silver Alert. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of Bruce Schnepp, 87, a white male, 6 feet tall, 190 pounds, with white hair and brown eyes, last seen wearing a green sweatshirt and blue jeans, and driving a silver 2006 4 door Chevy Colorado with Indiana license plate UPO395.

The truck is pulling a black trailer loaded with a yellow golf cart and has an Indiana trailer plate TR411ZWB.

Bruce is missing from Decatur, Indiana, and was last seen Monday, September 30, at 2:00 p.m. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Bruce Schnepp, contact the Adams County Sheriff’s Office at 260-724-5345 or call 911.