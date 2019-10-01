× Silver Alert issued for man missing from Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Ind. – Police issued a Silver Alert for a man missing from Adams County.

Bruce Schnepp, 87, was last seen on Monday, September 30, 2019 at 2 p.m.

He is 6 feet tall and 190 pounds. He has white hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a green sweatshirt and blue jeans and driving a silver 2006 4-door Chevy Colorado with Indiana license plate UPO395.

The truck is pulling a black trailer loaded with a yellow golf cart and has an Indiana trailer plate TR411ZWB.

Bruce is missing from Decatur, Indiana which is 125 miles northeast of Indianapolis.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information, contact the Adams County Sheriff’s Office at 260-724-5345 or 911.