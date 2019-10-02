4 injured during multi-vehicle crash in Brownsburg

Posted 6:48 PM, October 2, 2019, by

Photo Gallery

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — Four people were injured — one critically — in a multi-vehicle crash in Brownsburg, according to the Brownsburg Fire Department.

At 4:15 p.m. Wednesday, responders were called to State Road 267 and County Road 1000 North in reference to a crash.

Officials say three vehicles were involved, two of which sustained substantial damage.

Deputies with the Hendricks County Sherriff’s Department investigated the crash.

BFD described the area that the crash occurred as a “known dangerous intersection, to which we are often called for serious collisions.”

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.