Employee at south side plasma center shot during attempted robbery

Posted 6:15 AM, October 2, 2019, by , Updated at 06:33AM, October 2, 2019

Photo Gallery

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An employee at a plasma center on Indy’s south side was shot during an attempted robbery.

The shooting occurred around 5:30 a.m. at Saturn Biomedical Plasma Center. The business is located in the 3900 block of Madison Avenue near the intersection of East Hanna Avenue.

Police say the employee just arrived to work when two men entered the business and demanded money. She told them she didn’t have any money.

They shot her in the leg and fled the business. Medics transported her to a hospital.

Police say there is surveillance video of the shooting.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.