Final day with record-breaking heat; change in weather pattern to come

The hot stretch continues for central Indiana this Wednesday! Temperatures have been above average for 23 consecutive days and daily maximum temperature records have been broken the last two days! Indy reach 92° both Monday and Tuesday, which officially broke the previous daily records of 89°. Yesterday’s high of 92° also has some significance to the month of October for Indianapolis. It marked the warmest October day on record for the city! The previous record was 91° set back on October 8, 2007.

Highs in the 90s are expected again this afternoon, which will likely break another daily high temperature for the date. Today should be the last day for the 90s this year. There is going to be a shift in the weather pattern with an approaching storm system.

Spotty rain and storm chances will rise as we head into the late afternoon and evening hours. After 3 PM, a few showers and storms begin to fire up with the heat of the day. The limited rain chance will linger overnight with a mostly cloudy sky. It will remain warm and muggy overnight with lows near 70 degrees.

A cold front is going to pass over the state midday Thursday. A few showers will scatter over the area tomorrow morning before the boundary passes. By midday, temperatures may bump up into the lower 80s. In the wake of the boundary, the wind direction will shift out of the northwest and temperatures will really begin to drop. Lows will drop to the lower 50s by early Friday morning.

If you’re longing for fall-like weather, it will finally arrive as we close the work week! Temperatures will turn more seasonal with highs in the upper 60s Friday afternoon. Saturday looks to be mainly dry with more clouds filling into the area for the afternoon. Highs will reach the lower 70s on Saturday, then drop back into the 60s on Sunday with a chance for morning rain showers.