Greenfield woman dies from injuries sustained when struck by alleged drunk driver

Posted 7:26 PM, October 2, 2019, by , Updated at 07:55PM, October 2, 2019

Jeremy Thompson (Photo By Hancock County Jail)

GREENFIELD, Ind. — A woman has died from injuries sustained when she was struck by a vehicle in Greenfield, according to the Greenfield Police Department.

Just after 8 p.m. on September 26, responders were called to the intersection of East McKenzie Road and North Brandywine Street in reference to a pedestrian struck.

Kathy Davis, 71, of Greenfield, has been identified as the person struck. She was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

The driver has been identified as 39-year-old Jeremy Thompson, of Greenfield. Police say he was not injured in the incident and was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing catastrophic injury.

On October 2, GPD was notified that Davis had died as a result of her injuries.

