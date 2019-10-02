× I-65 southbound closed south of Columbus after crash

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. – Part of I-65 is closed south of Columbus after a crash.

According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, all lanes of the interstate were shut down near State Road 58 due to an overturned SUV.

While southbound lanes were closed, northbound lanes were moving slowly. The crash happened in a construction zone.

There was also another crash farther down the interstate that’s brought traffic to standstill, according to Indiana State Police.

This a developing story.