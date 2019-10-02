× Indianapolis Zoo plans expansion after acquiring more than 26 acres of land

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– The Indianapolis Zoo announced Wednesday they purchased 16 ½ acres of space from Ambrose Property Group’s development property across the street from the Zoo, and Ambrose donated an additional 10 acres.

The additional 26 ½ acres will allow the zoo and White River Gardens to greatly expand their existing 67-acre area.

“This is a terrific example of how Ambrose continues to be invested in our community and proves its leaders care about the future of our city and the Zoo,” said Indianapolis Zoo President Dr. Rob Shumaker. “The first thing members and visitors will notice immediately is more available parking for ZooBoo and Christmas at the Zoo this year. Hundreds of extra parking spaces are already being utilized along Harding street at the west end of the Waterside development area.”

One of the parcels is part of the former GM stamping plant, where Ambrose recently scrapped plans for “Waterside,” a $1.38 billion mixed-use development.

The zoo says visitors for ZooBoo will have additional available parking at the new south lot as well as a shuttle to the zoo starting Oct. 17-27. The new lot will also be used during Christmas at the Zoo.

“The land deal is the perfect solution to allow the Zoo to move forward with expanding animal areas and educational programming into its current parking lot space. Since the Zoo is landlocked, the current parking lot area is the only available place to expand animal habitats,” the zoo said in a statement.