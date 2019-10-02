Man who escaped jail in Marion County back in police custody

Posted 4:01 PM, October 2, 2019, by

Brian Wampner

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The man police searched for after he escaped from jail early Tuesday morning is back in police custody.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Department said deputies apprehended Brian Wampner around 1:45 Wednesday afternoon on the city’s Southeast side.

Wampner escaped from a privately contracted jail Tuesday morning by going through a window in the loading dock while on work detail.

Wampner was previously serving time for dealing methamphetamine, dealing cocaine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, possession of narcotics and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.

The department said Wampner will now face an additional charge of escape.

