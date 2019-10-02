Sisters talk about new show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tonight on FOX59 at 9pm a new show called, Almost Family! The brand new series is about a well respected fertility doctor who uses his own sperm to impregnate women without them knowing. The show is causing a rush of emotions from local families who have experienced this first hand. Former Indiana Doctor Donald Cline used his own sperm on unsuspecting woman and two of his biological daughters join us to talk about the show and their feelings about it. Julie Harmon is here to discuss her thoughts on the episode and her own experiences.

Tonight at 9pm you can watch Almost Family for yourself. The shocking moments of the show that cause real life serious concerns. Plus, how the mothers and siblings react tonight at 10pm.