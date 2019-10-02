Transitioning back to Fall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As forecast, we have officially made it to our third day, in a row, in the 90's. This has been record heat for the past several days. With each of these last three days reaching 92° in Indianapolis, we shattered the old records of 89°, each day.

Today marks the 26th 90-degree day of the year, in Indianapolis. Before 2019, we had only ever had four 90+ degree days in October. We've added on another 2 days to that this year. The latest 90-degree day we've ever had, in Indianapolis, is October 8th.

September finished out as the warmest September on record. Now that we are a couple days into October, we maintain that position as the warmest Fall on record, to-date. 81% of our days have been above average. However, with a cool down on the way, we could easily lose that status.

The change comes with the cold front that is currently off to our northwest. The cooler air behind it will dig farther south into early Thursday morning before it finally moves east across central Indiana early Thursday afternoon. As that front moves through, a few showers and thunderstorms are possible. However, they will be very hit and miss and most of central Indiana will stay dry.

Thursday is more of a transitional day. Temperatures will be much cooler than Wednesday, no 90-degree heat. However, temperatures will still be well above average, peaking in the lower 80's.

The "Fall Air" will really be felt by Friday. As cooler, Canadian air overtakes the region, Friday morning will start off in the lower 50's and only peak in the upper 60's.