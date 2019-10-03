× 3 dead, 3 critically injured after plane from Indianapolis crashes at Lansing airport

LANSING, Mich. – Three people are dead and three others are seriously injured after a small plane from Indianapolis crashed at an airport in Lansing, Michigan.

The crash occurred around 10 a.m. at Capital Region International Airport.

WLNS tells us a small non-commercial airplane with six people was approaching the airport from the west when it crashed.

It is unclear at this time what caused the plane to crash.

The plane left Indianapolis this morning around 8 a.m.

The identities of those on board is unknown at this time.