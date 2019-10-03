Bystander certified in CPR tries to save crash victim on I-70

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The kids at the Hendricks County Boys and Girls Club know Andre Davis as Coach Davis. First responders and drivers along I-70 Tuesday evening know Davis as a bystander who tried to help.

“I think something greater than you and I aligns us right where we need to be,” said Andre Davis, a CPR instructor.

Tuesday evening around 6, Davis was on his way home when he came up to a bad wreck near Post Road. He put his car in park, jumped over the median and ran to the driver of a van who was hurt.

“Instinctively, it’s kind of one of those things if something happens, you jump into action,” said Davis.

Davis teamed up with a woman who was performing CPR. The two counted and did compressions together until EMS showed up. Sadly the driver didn’t survive.

“It’s hard because it’s one of those things where you wonder, 'Were we doing enough?' We were told and later informed yes, we did everything we could,” said Davis.

Davis has been certified in CPR for years, but in just the past few months, he’s used his skills on a stranger twice.

This past July, Andre was at the Greenfield pool when a 2-year-old boy was pulled from the water. Andre helped with CPR, and the little boy survived.

“We have the ability to do great things. We never know when we’re going to be that miracle looking for a place to happen, and we never know how our hands and the power we have will come into play,” said Davis.

Davis is encouraging everyone to realize the importance of learning CPR for those "just in case" situations.

“You always make sure you’re prepared and ready at any point in time because you never know,” said Davis.

Indiana State Police have not yet released the name of the victim. Two dogs also died in that crash.

Davis is teaching some CPR classes in Greenfield and Indianapolis this month. If you’re interested, e-mail Davisandre.ald@gmail.com for more information.