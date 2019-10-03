Fundraiser for Indy Honor Flight

Posted 11:27 AM, October 3, 2019, by

The Brownsburg Rotary is holding an event to raise money for the Honor Flight and also for Brownsburg's 9/11 Memorial.  Jim Grahm is a retired Navy pilot who's been on an Honor Flight.  Jim Miller is the PIO for the Brownsburg Fire Territory.  Byron Stevens is the president of the Brownsburg Rotary.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.