Head of Indy FOP: ‘We are now part of the national conversation when it comes to ongoing violence’

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indianapolis is now part of the national discussion when it comes to crime in large cities.

This week the head of the Indianapolis FOP gathered in D.C. with the national FOP president, and the heads of some of the largest police unions in the country for the purpose of addressing ongoing violence across the country.

“Our city, our Indianapolis FOP, and our community has been recognized as ground zero for this discussion,” Rick Snyder said.

Snyder says the Circle City became a focal point for two reasons: being a prime example of ongoing violence and the toll it takes on communities, while also using strong partnerships with community members and organizations to help combat crime.

“While some people may say we don’t want Indianapolis to be the focal point or recognized for being ground zero for this issue, I think there’s opportunity in that. Because what we can show is how we can lead and step through this and make things better,” Snyder said.

This past Saturday, the Indy TenPoint coalition joined IMPD patrolling the streets downtown after six people were shot on Illinois street. The display of unity, and the need for it, were both signs of the problems that plague the circle city.

“There’s not enough police in the city to cover every block, every street and every neighborhood. We need to involve the community that are partnering with law enforcement to help police the neighborhood,” TenPoint president Reverend Charles Harrison said.

While he says the increase of community partnerships can be a way to drive crime rates down, Snyder also says there are plenty of areas that need a big-time overhaul. In particular, he points to the rules which allow some suspected criminals with felony arrests to be released on bond without appearing before a judge first.

“So by a computer program, they’re being spit back out on the streets. And then they’re re-victimizing the same victim or somebody new.”

Indianapolis now once again dealing with more than 100 murders, with three months left in the year. Moving forward, Snyder says the question is how we respond with the country’s eyes on us

“While Indianapolis is the focal point in Washington DC this week, we can also be the shining example of how to fix if, and how to make it better.”