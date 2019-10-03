Man arrested on neglect charge after child finds loaded shotgun, shoots 2-year-old girl

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Police say a man is facing charges after a child found a shotgun and shot another child in September.

The incident happened shortly after 10 p.m. on Sept. 6 in the 3000 block of North Colorado Avenue on Indianapolis’ east side. Police say when they arrived, they found a 2-year-old girl with a gunshot wound to the upper leg. A 5-year-old girl also was injured, but neither injury was life-threatening.

Detectives learned one child allegedly shot the victim after finding a loaded 12-gauge shotgun in a closet. Police say there were several children inside playing in an area where the gun was accessible.

On Thursday, police announced Christopher Davis, 29, was arrested for neglect of a dependent.

“Gun safety with children is something that concerns everyone. Always keep firearms locked up and out of reach and sight of children. As a community, we need to work together to educate children on the importance of never touching a gun and to tell an adult immediately if they see one,” the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) said in a release.

