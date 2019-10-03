Our overdue cool down is moving in; Much cooler start to Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The heat wave is over and our well overdue cool down is moving in. A cold front has swept the state and cooler air will continue to spill farther south as we head into early Friday morning.

We have spent 25 consecutive days with temperatures above average. Even though we didn't hit 90°, that still includes today. Indianapolis reached a high temperature of 81°. That's well above the average high of 70° for this time of year.

The Drought Monitor is seeing improvements in the northern 1/3 of the state, as many areas are being dropped from "Abnormally Dry" status. However, the southern 1/3 has seen "Moderately Dry" conditions EXPAND across the area. This is also where we find county wide BURN BANS in place. While we could use the rain, there aren't a lot of chances for it in the forecast. Next best chance comes over the second half of the weekend, Sunday. Even then, not everyone gets wet as these showers will be scattered in nature.

Friday will be a picture perfect fall day. With temperatures starting in the low 50's and only rising to the upper 60's, it will feel pretty close to how it should be this time of the year.

Fall air is sticking around. There is no major warm-up in the forecast this week. Get the jacket out as we are tracking several mornings with temperatures dropping into the 40's.