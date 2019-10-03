Pattern Magazine Supply Tradeshow

Posted 11:34 AM, October 3, 2019, by

Indy's Pattern Magazine is a biannual fashion, art and culture publication that can be found around the world.  The local non-profit is set to host its 4th annual Supply Tradeshow.  Pattern co-founder Polina Osherov and designer Barbara Riordan share more about the upcoming event.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.