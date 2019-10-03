Indy's Pattern Magazine is a biannual fashion, art and culture publication that can be found around the world. The local non-profit is set to host its 4th annual Supply Tradeshow. Pattern co-founder Polina Osherov and designer Barbara Riordan share more about the upcoming event.
Pattern Magazine Supply Tradeshow
-
