Schoolhouse built in 1900 gets new lease on life as a cafe

Posted 9:02 AM, October 3, 2019, by

Fishers, Ind -- It was built in 1900 as a one room schoolhouse. It stood the test of time and serves a different purpose. It's now a cafe! Sherman stopped by Schoolhouse 7 to get a better look.

