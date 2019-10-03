Several stores plan to close for Thanksgiving so workers can spend time with their families

Thanksgiving is still a few weeks away, and while many stores will boast big sales that start on the holiday, some retailers will stay closed.

According to a survey from BestBlackFriday.com, 72% of those polled believe stores should stay closed on Thanksgiving so workers can spend time with their families on the holiday. The survey said 14% of respondents planned to shop on Thanksgiving while another 14% said stores should be open but didn’t plan to shop.

So far, the website has confirmed more than a dozen stores that will close for Thanksgiving:

  • Army and Airforce Exchange Service
  • Academy Sports and Outdoors
  • Ace Hardware
  • BJ’s – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)
  • Costco
  • Guitar Center – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)
  • Hobby Lobby – (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)
  • HomeGoods – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)
  • Lowe’s – (open for Black Friday at 6 a.m.)
  • Marshalls – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)
  • Petco – (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)
  • Sam’s Club
  • Sierra Trading Post – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)
  • Stein Mart
  • T.J.Maxx – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)
  • True Value

BestBlackFriday.com also projects that several other big retailers—including IKEA, Home Depot, Petsmart and Office Depot/OfficeMax—would close for Thanksgiving. Those closures hadn’t been confirmed, however, meaning the list will likely expand in the coming weeks.

