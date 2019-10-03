× Six Flags reportedly in talks to buy Cedar Fair

SANDUSKY, Ohio – A prospective offer is on the horizon that could change the landscape of the amusement park industry.

Reuters news service reports that Six Flags Entertainment Corp. approached Cedar Fair recently with a merger offer. The offer comes as Six Flags’ chief executive prepares to retire.

Cleveland.com reports that people inside the amusement park industry are watching the prospective deal closely, saying it would be the biggest merger they have seen inside the industry.

Reuters reports that Six Flags is already the largest regional theme park operator, but they want to expand their footprint to increase ticket pricing power. The news service says Cedar Fair is considering Six Flags’ cash-and-stock offer, but there is no certainty on a deal.

Six Flags has 26 parks across the United States, Mexico and Canada while Cedar Fair has 11 amusement parks, four outdoor water parks and an indoor water park in several U.S. states and in Toronto, Ontario.