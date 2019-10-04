× Autumn feel underway, tracking a wet end to the weekend!

Skies are mainly clear overhead and temperatures have settled into the lower 50s to start our Friday morning. You’ll enjoy plenty of sunshine today, while highs reach the upper 60s. This change in the weather pattern took hold (yesterday) Thursday afternoon and now fall has officially arrived! This cooler pattern or more seasonal pattern will take us well into the weekend and beyond.

A great but cooler evening ahead! Be sure to grab a heavier sweatshirt or blanket for the high school football games tonight.

Saturday looks fantastic, too, and slightly milder with highs in the lower 70s, along with a light southeast breeze!

Sunday will bring rain chances along another cold front–much-needed rain, I might add, but never fun on a weekend. Rainfall will range between .10″ to .33″ in most locations through Monday morning. More cool, if not, chilly weather should take us well into midweek!